Health officials stress storm preparedness during COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Public health officials are stressing the importance of preparing ahead of a storm.
They said now is the time to stock up on water, emergency food and gas to avoid the big rush before a storm.
“Sometimes people are scrambling for items and that puts us more at risk if we’re in grocery stores and home goods stores where we’re trying to get these things at the last minute. We’re more likely to be in groups of people and that’s the thing we want to avoid during COVID-19,” said Brenda Greene, Southwest Health District deputy health director.
Greene said if you’re sheltering from a storm away from home, remember to remain six feet apart from others.
She also said to have two face masks per person.
Greene recommends stocking up on hand sanitizer, soap and sanitizing wipes.
She said leaders are already looking for shelters that meet CDC and state guidelines.
“Fortunately, community leadership is trying to look for those sites and trying to plan for that as safely as we can knowing that COVID-19 is a risk and a concern,” said Greene.
Greene said we should keep mental health in the forefront of our minds.
She said many people are already stressed because of the pandemic and a severe weather event could make it worse.
“That’s been taxing to a lot of people’s emotions. So, we want to remind people to seek help if they’re having some issues with coping with all these tremendous stresses that we’re enduring,” said Greene.
