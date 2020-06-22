Highs reach the middle 90s Today with heat index numbers near 100. Rain chances will be on the rise the next 48 hours. 30% Today, 60% Tomorrow and 80% Wednesday. This cools daytime highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances ease to the scattered side Thursday. Rain chance drop below average Friday and into the weekend. This allow heat to take over. Highs reach the middle 90s, heat index numbers 100-101 and haze comes from Saharan Dust.