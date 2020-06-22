COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in South Ga.

“While COVID is still prevalent in our communities, that doesn’t mean you can’t go out and have a good time with your friends. You just need to do it responsibly and just making sure you are remembering that just because someone is not showing symptoms at this point, does not mean that they couldn’t possibly have it. So taking those extra steps, not only to protect yourself but your loved ones as well because while the young people may be very mildly affected, we, of course, know older individuals can get extremely sick and so it’s more than protecting yourself, you are also protecting those around you,” said Patten.