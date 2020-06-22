Churches discuss having their congregations come back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past four months, the spread the Coronavirus ramped up, causing Governor Kemp to implement a strict stay-at-home order.
As a result, many churches across the state closed their doors to in-person worship.
“Today, went well and it went as expected, for us today the calculations were right, we expected about 25 to 30 people, to be in worship today and that is what we had about 25 to 30,” said Pastor Theodus Drake.
Pastor Drake, Senior Pastor at 2nd Mt. Zion Baptist Church said the time has come and his doors are open.
“We are making adjustments and tweaking our process as time goes on,” said Drake.
Pastor Drake said on a normal day before COVID-19 struck he hosted about 300-400 people in his Church and he says virtually service will now be the new normal.
“We are actually talking about a new normal that we don’t expect to be at the capacity anymore, because of what virtual worship has done. So, we are going to continue to do Facebook and live streaming,” said Drake.
Pastor Carlos Davis, of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, has been closed since March, and he said the first Sunday in July, he will open his doors.
“It has been rough, rough. I pastor a rural church, in the rural areas of Turner County and so my situation is a lot different than most people. A lot of people are out of work, lost jobs, lost wages you name it so, my church is taking a major hit, so I kind of need to reopen or we won’t have a church to get back,” said Davis.
On a given day, Davis said about 150 people come to his church, but now he says he is prepared to hold a smaller congregation.
“Everything of course I sanitize, we have sanitization stations, they will be providing mask if they want them,” said Davis.
