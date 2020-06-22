Albany’s ‘Order Eats’ app sees success

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although many Albany eateries have re-opened from the Corona shutdwon, there is still an option for those who want to enjoy their favorite restaurant at home.
Terry Ho, Vice President of Order Eats says when the app started in Albany they only had eight restaurants.
Now, four months later, they have over forty restaurants participating on the app.
“We are increasing every week. We started with a little over a hundred orders the first week since March 23rd. We are now over seven hundred orders a week,” says Ho.
Ho says he had the idea of the app because he wanted to help restaurants out.
“When you are on an app, especially something like Order Eats, you are putting yourself out there to a brand-new audience,” says Ho.
Ho says he hopes to expand the order eats app to other towns in the future.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.