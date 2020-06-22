Albany restaurants offered COVID-19 safety training

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has partnered with the city and county to sponsor COVID-19 Safety Training Certification for local restaurants.
“It was very important with all these guidelines, we had one platform that was able to train each individual person within 45 minutes, which would help the restaurant owners. They have a lot of staff but they are also going through a lot of growing pains after being shut down for so long,” said Rashelle Beasley, the executive director of the CVB.
With Dougherty County once being an epicenter for COVID-19, many restaurants were forced to close their doors to dining services. As they begin to reopen, there are many rules and regulations for restaurant owners to follow to keep employees and customers safe.
“With the COVID-19 training, this allowed the Levee to update the videos as the executive orders and as the social distance process was being modified over weeks and months,” said Beasley.
Beasley said the training the Levee Studios developed could not have come at a better time. She said it has been an asset to ensure employees are certified and trained.
”Revenue was tight, they needed a quick way to get open and train their staff on the proper ways to handle COVID-19 through sanitation, disinfecting, through social distancing,” said Beasley.
Beasley said the goal is to build the trust up with people to feel safe while dining-in and to show that leaders are serious about creating a safe environment for the community and visitors.
”This is a great way for our community to get out and enjoy the restaurants, keep them in business but also be safe and know that they are being taken care of at the same time,” said Beasley.
