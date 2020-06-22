Advocates fight for less budget cuts to mental, behavioral health agencies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State budget cuts could hurt Dougherty County’s Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Court.
There are already more than 6,000 people on waiting lists for disability services in Georgia. And if the state cuts $122 million in funding to agencies that provide help, you can expect to see tens of thousands more in need.
“With no new waivers and no services, these families will have nowhere to turn,” DeAnna Julian, ARC in Southwest Georgia executive director, said. “Which leaves children exiting high school with no support, families with no support to be able to continue to work.”
Julian said the proposed budget cuts to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, already passed State Senate Saturday.
“It leaves people with no support, no hope, no services. What we’re looking at here in Southwest Georgia is decreases to the mental health treatment court, substance abuse treatment court,” said Julian.
The late Judge Stephen Goss started the program decades ago. Now it stands as only one of four of its kind in the nation.
“That helps individuals stay out of jail, and puts them in the community and puts them in the workforce,” Julian said.
Before the $122 million budget cuts pass through the House of Representatives, Julian is advocating for state legislators to look at three other revenue options.
“Increasing the tobacco tax, looking at our rainy day funds, or really decreasing those income tax breaks for high-income earners. Which really only affects about 14 percent of our population.”
Georgia’s tobacco tax ranks 48 out of 50 states. If the tax was raised from 37 cents per pack to the national average of $1.81, the state could see a potential of $600 million each year.
“These cuts are really adding insult to injury to a lot of people with disabilities in Southwest Georgia, and their families who have already taken massive cuts over the years,” Julian said.
Julian said the State House of Representatives will vote on the budget cuts this Friday.
Sine die is June 30. At that point, no other changes to the budget can be made.
