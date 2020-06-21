Surprise parade held for retired corporal after celebrating 75th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County law enforcement and first-responders turned on their sirens and drove to a neighborhood, not to respond to a call, but to wish one of their very own a happy birthday.
“That was awesome, that was really a surprise when I saw the sheriff car come by, then the coroner, it was when the coroner came by, that was a little bit different like ‘oh what the coroner doing here',” said Jackson.
75-year-old Johnnie Jackson served as a corporal for Dougherty County for over 25 years and is now retiring. She said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support from her department.
“I am ecstatic, most of all, I am thankful to God for letting me live to see 75, and also for my children. They did an awesome job,” said Jackson.
Celebrating over seven decades of life surrounded by her children, neighbors, and colleagues, Jackson said this is the best birthday she has had thus far.
“Usually every year, they do something out of the ordinary, they think outside the box, but I think this year it took the cake,” said Jackson
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said it was an honor having Jackson on his staff.
“Just her consistency over the years is just impeccable, I can’t say any more than that. I am just honored to have her as an employee and the citizens of Dougherty county are very blessed to have someone like Johnnie Jackson working for them,” said Sproul.
