‘More Than a Vote’: LeBron James and business partner reportedly create political organization to combat voter suppression
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR SAPIENTNITRO - NBA superstar LeBron James, left, and LRMR CEO Maverick Carter share insight into the importance of authenticity in fan engagement at the SapientNitro Idea Exchange with Fenway Sports Management at Fenway Park in Boston, MA on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014. (Cheryl Senter/AP Images for SpaientNitro) (Source: Cheryl Senter)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 21, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 7:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James and his childhood friend turned business partner Maverick Carter have formed a political organization focused on increasing voter turnout called More Than a Vote, according to The New York Times.

The organization was reportedly created in the wake of the nationwide protests and movements for social justice.

In an interview with The Times, Carter said the organization will be asking, “What are we as black people asking of these politicians? What do we want them to change? I don’t have the answer yet, but we need to get to very specific asks.”

James took to Instagram to welcome members of the organization, quoting his mother, “Don’t talk about it, be about it.”

