Ahmaud Arbery’s sister joins demonstrators at ‘Justice For All’ rally

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The city of Albany hosted an eventful weekend to kick off Juneteenth.
Many people took to the streets to demonstrate and seek change in their community.
Hundreds of people gathered at Veteran Park voicing their concerns for social inequality during the “Justice for All” rally.
Many demonstrators took to the streets again Saturday to seek greater equality for all Americans during events commemorating Juneteenth.
Among those was Ahmaud Arbery’s sister, Jasmine Arbery.
Ahmaud, an African American man, was killed by two white men while jogging in Brunswick back in February.
“He meant a lot to me and I am out supporting the southwest part of Georgia right now I just to say thank you all for your support,” said Jasmine.
For weeks, thousands of people have poured into the streets across America, demanding equality in the justice system for people of color, including the youth.
“As a next-generation, we want to be in support of the change, we don’t want to be apart of the problem and coming out to events like this, something like this can be in support of the change,” said Sarah Jane Houston.
SOWEGA Rising and various organizations hosted a freedom weekend, in light of the outrage that was sparked by the death of a Minneapolis man, George Floyd, and many other African Americans that have been killed.
“I am learning not to hate,” one sign said. “Black lives matter,” several signs said and another said, “Stop killing us.”
”Something that I want to change is being silent, it is not okay to be silent and I know that for myself it comes a time where you should speak up for what you believe in,” said demonstrator La’Shombria Ellerbee.
Ellerbee had a sign that read, “silence is betrayal” and she said her main goal is to be a voice for the voiceless.
“It is okay to come to protest and it is also okay to speak up for yourself in which you can see on my sign,” said Ellerbee.
