Summer heat rises

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seasonably hot low 90s returned Friday however summer heat builds through the weekend. Highs top low-mid 90s the first weekend of summer.
The summer solstice begins @ 5:44 pm Saturday. It’s the longest day of the year as the sun reaches its highest point in the sky. Perfect timing as summer heat and humidity takes over as highs top low-mid 90s and feels like readings near 100°. Not much cooling from Mother Nature with only a few showers until next week.
Still dry Monday but rain chances return Tuesday while highs drop from the mid 90s to low 90s. Lows remain steady low-mid 70s.
