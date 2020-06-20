Governor wants to suspend standardized testing in Ga. for upcoming school year

GEORGIA (WTOC) - The Georgia state superintendent and Governor Brian Kemp submitted a waiver to suspend standardized testing and the school rating for the upcoming school year.
The announcement has some school leaders hopeful for what it means in the classroom if approved.
Some educators are celebrating the state's decision to request for standardized testing to be suspended for next year in light of the coronavirus pandemic. While it's not official, some hope it will be.
Theresa Watson is the president of the Savannah Federation of Teachers and says if approved this will help teachers in the classroom focus on learning deficits and adding to a students knowledge.
“It would give them an opportunity to pull in those things those ideas that they want to bring into classroom and they cannot due to the standardized testing and preparing for those standards it will stop them so definitely this will definitely give them the opportunity to do greater things,” said Watson.
Teachers and district leaders also say this helps eliminate stress for students and educators. Savannah-Chatham leaders say while the request would help, they have to prepare for testing until a decision is officially made.
Joe Austin, Executive Director of Accountability, Assessment and Reporting Services says that if testing is suspended again the district will focus on formative in class assessments.
“With a formative classroom assessment your assessing during learning and if you see a problem you can address it right then and there, use that information from the assessment to fix the problem right then and there. In a summative assessment you really can’t do that because it’s at the end of instruction and it’s already happened,” said Austin.
Essentially educators we spoke to feel this would help them focus their time, energy and resources on teaching and learning which they feel is best in this unprecedented time.
We did also talk to Evans County Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters, who said he feels like this is a step in the right direction to supporting our schools, and our students.
