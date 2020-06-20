Ft. Benning responds to COVID-19 concerns

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning has responded after parents of trainees expressed concerns of conditions after more than 140 soldiers tested positive for coronavirus on post.
Fort Benning officials said none of the trainees had to be hospitalized and most have now been medically cleared to return to training.
Nate Shook, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Public Affair deputy director, provided a statement that said in part, “We have provided sufficient, clean bed space, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, linens, for the soldiers at Camp Kelly Hill.”
He continued, “We are providing several hundred cases of bottled water. Future soldiers are receiving three meals a day, provided by our dining facility.”
