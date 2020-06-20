Forecast: Summer heat & humidity for Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Summer, South Georgia! Summer officially arrived on Saturday at 5:43 pm.
The relatively dry weather will stick around for the next couple days with higher rain chances arriving by Tuesday.
For the rest of Saturday, spotty downpours are likely through early evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with slight rain chances returning by afternoon. Highs will soar into the low to mid 90s.
As the Bermuda High builds in on Monday, low-level moisture will be on the rise.
Expect a slight PM rain chance on Monday. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 90s. Higher rain chances return on Tuesday as deep Gulf moisture increases ahead of a cold front.
Showers and thunderstorms, especially by the afternoon, are likely Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s each day with a mix of sun and clouds.
Drier air works in for Friday and Saturday with highs warming back into the low 90s.
Overnight lows will remain in the low to mid 70s for the 7-day period.
