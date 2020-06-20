Dougherty Co. Government prepares to reopen buildings Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County buildings and departments are getting ready to open back up.
On Monday, buildings such as the Government Center will reopen to the public.
County leaders said that government offices and departments will resume regular business hours starting Monday. Visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing when in the building.
County leaders said that entrance may be denied if masks are not worn.
They said the reopenings are in response to the COVID-19 curve flattening within the county.
“During the shelter in place period where we’ve been closed to the public and we’ve continued to provide goods and services to our community but now we’ll be able to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Michael McCoy, the Dougherty County Administrator.
Officials said county employees returning to work must wear a mask and practice social distancing. They said this is part of phase one where managers and essential employees will return.
The county said that as long as positive health trends continue, more workers will be allowed to come back to work in two weeks.
As they get ready to reopen the doors, a new grant will help with COVID-19 recovery.
Dougherty County was awarded a grant for $58,000 this week.
“We were very fortunate to receive that funding, which will help us offset some of our costs to purchase PPE, to purchase equipment and other things that we need in order to make our environment and workspace more safe,” said McCoy.
The grant is from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program through the US Department of Justice.
