Valdosta Mellow Mushroom shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another Valdosta restaurant has closed its doors after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
This is the third restaurant this week to shut down.
Mellow Mushroom in Valdosta announced on its Facebook Friday that it will be closed for the next few days.
This comes after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to the post. It states that the restaurant will take the next few days to clean and sanitize the entire facility. Employees will also be tested before reopening.
Two other Valdosta restaurants, Big NIck’s on Baytree and the Chick-fil-A on Lake Park, also closed recently after employees tested positive this week.
Jac’s Bowling Lanes also announced on Facebook that it will shut down for two weeks after someone who tested positive for the virus was inside the facility last week.
COVID-19 cases increased at an alarming rate over the past two weeks. On Friday afternoon, the positive cases were at 844. That’s a 31 case increase since Thursday’s report. The day before, officials saw a 55 case increase.
