Sumter Co. Schools seeks parent input on re-opening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia school system is planning for the upcoming school year and they need your help.
Sumter County Schools is considering several reopening options amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those instruction options include in-person, at-home or a combination of both.
So, school officials are asking all parents to fill out the Return-to School survey.
Officials said it’s important to incorporate parent input in the final decision.
“Involving them is going to give us direction. It’s going to dictate and drive how we’re going to go about starting off the new school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates.
The survey will be available online through July 5.
You can take the survey here.
