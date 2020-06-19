Phoebe hosts annual men’s health fair on Father’s Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend is all about the positive impact that the fathers in our lives have made, but we also want to make sure those men are healthy.
For 17 years, Phoebe Putney Health System has hosted a men’s health fair for Father’s Day.
“If you love your family, your children, your grandchildren your great-grandchildren, your wife, go to the doctor and stay healthy,” Frank Wilson said.
Wilson is a known community advocate, but you may not know that he is also a cancer and COVID-19 survivor.
He advises everyone, especially men on this Father’s Day weekend, to go to the doctor and get checked.
“I think it’s important that men go and learn about those things that could kill them so they can be around Father’s Day this year, next year and years to come,” Wilson said.
Thursday night, Phoebe held a virtual health fair on Facebook and Saturday is the “Together We Rise” health rally.
“We’re going to be in Tift Park at 10 o’clock in the morning. This is significant because we started in Tift Park 17 years ago, with ministers of pastors, supporting from a faith-based network,” Darrell Sabbs, Phoebe’s corporate community health program coordinator, said.
Wilson has been helping Sabbs in this effort from the very beginning almost two decades ago.
Sabbs said at the rally, they will be handing out masks, require social distancing and they will have hand sanitizer.
He added events like this are a way to fight health disparities in a community.
“Most hospital health systems have a children’s health service and women’s health, but a comprehensive service for men. Most systems don’t have that. So in our area, we know that when COVID hit, it destroyed those who had obesity with high blood pressure, and those who had complications in the heart,” Sabbs said.
Because Dougherty County was a hotspot for COVID-19, Sabbs said these pre-conditions are the kinds of principles of prevention that they want to reach for each and every person who comes out.
“Men in general, African-American men in particular, have to become concerned about our lifestyles of what we eat, what we put into our bodies,” Wilson said.
