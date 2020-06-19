Peaceful march for Ocilla shooting victim set for Saturday

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a peaceful march this Saturday in Ocilla in honor of 17-year-old Garland Benyard, an Irwin County High School football player shot last year by another student.
Benyard survived, and no one has been charged in this incident.
The community will come together for a march called ”Justice For Garland,” which will begin at 10 a.m. With the Ocilla Police Department present for traffic control and to make sure the march happens safely.
Pastor Melvin Harper II said this march is important.
“It’s totally about a young man here in our community who, who was shot. And it is our chance at our time and opportunity to speak up, and to speak out for any type of social injustice,” Harper said. “Many have said and suggested that because it happened in an adjacent county, but what we need for them to understand is the same that people are marching in England, like the same that people are marching over in Africa, the same reason that people are marching. They’re standing up, they’re standing out, they’re speaking up, they’re saying hey, this is wrong, no matter where it happens.”
Harper said that Garland is not only an athlete. He’s an overall good person, coming from a super dynamic family. Including being the great-grandson of Dave Prater of Sam & Dave fame.
Ocilla Mayor Matt Seale said he will also participate in the march as a show of support for one of their own.
“With everything that’s going on in the nation, I felt like this is an opportunity for conversations that I hope help people gain understanding and learn from perspectives of people who aren’t like them, and I’m looking forward to continuing conversations that I’ve been having recently,” Seale said. “Again, just to increase our sense of unity in our community."
Here is the march route:
The route will begin on Oak Street at the Neighborhood Center and travel south to Highway 32 and East Fourth Street. It will proceed west to the intersection of Fourth and Irwin and travel south on Highway 129. It will end at the Irwin County Courthouse.
