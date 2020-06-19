My Senior: Ivey Evans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Our senior of the day is Ivey Evans from Sherwood Christian Academy.
Since the age of three, Evans has been playing the game of soccer.
Her love for the game has only grown over the years.
Her freshman year at Sherwood she made the varsity team.
During that time, she earned All-Region and All-State honors three times.
From early on Evans said she’s had a love for the game.
“I think, one, I love the physical contact of the game. You can get in there and get rough, and nobody’s going to say anything to you. And I like the team atmosphere and being a part of a team like that. And I think at Sherwood, we’ve done a good job of the culture that we bring. And it’s kind of become like a family and I really like that,” said Evans.
Evans told us she wasn’t originally planning to play in college.
But, after some convincing from her head coach, Jayson Davidson, she signed with Bryan College in Tennessee.
The same college her twin sister will be attending in the fall.
Both following in their brother's footsteps, who also played soccer for the Lions.
“I think after praying on it for a while it was very clear that this is the direction the Lord wanted me to go. The door had just swung wide open and it was a great opportunity and I couldn’t say no,” said Evans.
Evans said her head coach played a big part in determining whether she’d play collegiately.
“I am so excited. I originally was not planning on continuing my play, but Coach Davidson was able to convince me, and I’m just so excited to be playing for him,” said Evans.
This fall, Coach Davidson will be here head coach at Bryan.
Evans told me she can’t wait to continue her soccer career with the Lions this fall.
