Heat is on for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures returned to average low 90s for a seasonably hot end to spring. Only a few showers are likely through the evening.
Hello summer as the summer solstice begins @ 5:44 pm Saturday. It’s the longest day of the year as the sun reaches its highest point in the sky. Perfect timing as summer heat and humidity takes over as highs top low-mid 90s and feels like readings near 100°. Very little rain for any cooling until next week.
Still dry Monday but rain chances return Tuesday while highs drop from the mid 90s to low 90s. Lows remain steady low-mid 70s.
