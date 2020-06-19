Group gathers in Tifton for peaceful protest

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A peaceful protest took place in Tifton Friday afternoon at the courthouse house on 2nd Street.
One of the organizers said there was a group of about 200 people.
The Mayor and police chief also joined.
”It is a wonderful turnout out here in Tifton, Georgia. Tifton came out. I see every nationality represented out here and it is so fantastic that right now, we are all unified and even the city officials here in Tifton, Georgia are out here on the frontlines standing with their people,” said DJ Davis, a peaceful protest organizer from Valdosta.
There were also Juneteenth celebrations happening across South Georgia on Friday.
In Valdosta, there was be a prayer vigil by the Lowndes County Courthouse square, followed by a drive-in movie night on Lee Street.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.