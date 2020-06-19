Albany leaders stressing importance of 2020 Census

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders gathered in front of the Government Center Friday to educate people about the 2020 Census, and the importance of being counted.
Paul Forgey, director of planning and development services, said making sure everyone is counted is vital for Albany’s future.
“Money comes to a local government based on how many citizens they have for things like roads, for education, for after school programs, for Medicare. If we are not counted, that money won’t come to us. It will go to some other community,” said Forgey.
Forgey said Albany is under the average national response rate for the census.
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard said he is doing everything he can to make sure people in Ward 1 are counted.
“I am going to do some letter writing this weekend and tell citizens of Ward 1 to please complete the census form,” said Howard.
Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young said filling out the 2020 Census is a quick process.
“I hope everybody takes it as an activity to do this weekend and going into the holiday months with the Fourth of July coming up. We are going to have a little time to reset and have a little bit of vacation, so let’s use that time to get our census in,” said Young.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.