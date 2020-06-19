Albany food bank talks how those without a car, homeless can get food at distribution sites

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is answering questions people raised about getting access to food when they don’t have a car.
Cheryl Maddox, site manager for the food bank, said once food is dropped off to other agencies, it’s then up to them to decide how they’ll give it out.
Maddox said most agencies will not give the food out to people who aren’t in a car.
“If you are not in a car, then they are going to turn you away,” Maddox said. “There really is no other way about that. People get upset, but it has been that way. They don’t get upset when they go to a fast-food restaurant and they can’t walk up to the door because it is not safe.”
Maddox said some of their agencies do deliver food to the homeless.
She said if you do not have a car or way to get to a distribution site, there are other ways to get food.
“They can call 211. We work closely with the United Way South Georgia,” Maddox added.
Maddox said they’ll continue to do these weekly food distributions with agencies as long as there’s a need for them.
