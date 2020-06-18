Wild Adventures welcomes new giraffe and prepares for reopening

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - World Giraffe Day is this Sunday and Wild Adventures just welcomed a new addition leading up to its reopening.
Meet Bakari, he is a one and a half-year-old giraffe that joined the Wild Adventures family in May during COVID-19′s lockdown. He came from a facility in Texas.
According to the park’s spokesperson, giraffes around his age leave to join other males. That’s how they learn to become an adult giraffe. The previous facility couldn’t provide that for him.
“We took the safety precautions during the shutdown very seriously. We followed CDC guidelines and industry standards. What was really great is that one of the ways our zookeepers were able to protect the animals they were working with every day is the same way they were able to protect themselves from each other and make sure to keep each other safe,” said Adam Floyd, Marketing Communication Manager for the parks.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 can be spread from a person to an animal.
Floyd tells us during the closure, the team at Wild Adventures was practicing social distancing, increased cleaning, and wore masks. They were also doing safety screenings and temperature checks every day just to make sure that while they were working with animals, they were safe as well.
Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park will reopen this coming Monday.
