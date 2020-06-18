Thomasville Police Department speaks on peaceful demonstrations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville continues to hold peaceful demonstrations as people fight for justice and peace.
The Public Information Officer with Thomasville Police said they’ve had a number of marches since they’ve started across the world.
She said people organized different marches that police have attended as well.
She said everyone has been cooperative in obeying the laws and staying in communication with them about future demonstrations.
“We can help facilitate if needs be. If they’re planning on doing a march or walk somewhere, it’s good to let us know so we can help keep traffic from driving up on them. We want everybody to be safe. We absolutely will support everyone’s right to speak their mind about how they feel and give them the avenue to do that,” said Corporal Crystal Parker.
She told us she continues to encourage organizers to let them know future plans so they can help.
She also said she doesn’t foresee any issues with upcoming demonstrations.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.