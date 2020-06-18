SURVEY: GA employment recovery 2nd slowest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to the internet research firm WalletHub, the latest job report released a few hours ago shows new unemployment claims 78% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma is having the slowest recovery, while Georgia is second slowest, just behind Louisiana, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Florida.
States with the quickest job recovery are: Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Idaho.
To help put these numbers in context, WalletHub just released its report on the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest .
To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.
Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A. To see the states most recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
Change in Georgia Unemployment Claims (1=Quickest Recovery, 25=Avg.):
- 2,918.61% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year)
- 130,766 the week of June 8, 2020 vs 4,332 the week of June 10, 2019
- 2nd slowest recovery in the U.S.
- 666.51% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020)
- 130,766 the week of June 8, 2020 vs 17,060 the week of January 1, 2020
- 8th slowest recovery in the U.S.
- 4,336.57% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Last Year)
- 2,598,778 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of June 8, 2020 vs 59,927 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of June 10, 2019
To view the full report and all the states’ ranks, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-biggest-increase-in-unemployment-due-to-coronavirus/72730/.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.