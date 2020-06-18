Southfitters employee opens up about attack

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Mall store employee, who was the victim of an assault recently, is speaking out.
Harrison Strickland, 19, was the victim of an attack Tuesday afternoon. He’s an employee at Southfitters clothing and outdoors store at the Albany Mall.
He was working when the assault happened.
“A guy starts shaking on that gate right there and we thought he was just joking around. We didn’t know what was going on and then he ran in the front of the store and hit me,” explained Strickland.
Strickland said the whole encounter lasted about 30 seconds and he nor the other store employees did anything to provoke the attacker.
“I thought the dude was joking until he was in my face and hitting me,” Strickland told WALB News 10.
He said he didn’t have any injures.
Strickland said the man hit him in the face one or two times. He said he finished his shift that day and said he still feels perfectly safe working at the store.
He said this was a random person he had never seen before and isn’t worried the man come back.
Store officials weighed in on the matter.
“I think it’s very difficult to control what happened on that day,” said Jason Mulford with Southfitters. “So, obviously everyone’s being more attentive. They’re a little more aware of their surroundings, making sure that if something like that were to happen again, then they would be more in-tuned with it before it escalates to where it was.”
WALB has been told an arrest was made in this case, however, the Albany Police Department has not confirmed that at this time.
They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.