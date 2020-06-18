Sherwood Acres celebrates principal with birthday parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - School may be out for summer but faculty at Sherwood Acres Elementary still wanted to make sure their principal felt special on her birthday.
On Thursday, cars filled with people lined up at the elementary school to wish Principal Yvette Simmons a Happy Birthday.
Simmons says she was surprised when she walked out and saw the line of cars.
“So excited. It was a very awesome experience to see my family, teachers, staff, students as well as parents to come out and help me celebrate my birthday,” said Simmons.
Simmons says it was special that she got to see some of her students during the parade.
“I love kids and have loved what I do for 30 years. It meant a lot to see them coming out to draw me pictures, I have pictures that they drew me for my birthday and a couple of items that they made. I was so excited to see them because I have not seen them in awhile. I was not able to touch them or hug them or anything but it meant a lot for me to be able to see them,” said Simmons.
The Albany Police Department was also a part of the parade.
