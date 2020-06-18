Rising temps with little rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Don’t look for much rain anytime soon. At best isolated showers and thunderstorms until next week otherwise mostly dry. Look for some clouds and plenty of sunshine as temperatures continue to rise. Hotter 90s kick in tomorrow arriving just in time for summer’s arrival Saturday.
Summer heat and humidity builds over the weekend as highs top low-mid 90s with lows in the low-mid 70s.
Early week brings rain chances back while temperatures hold at and slightly above average.
