Phoebe passes 100-day mark in COVID-19 battle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, Phoebe hospital system passed the 100-day mark in its battle against COVID-19.
On Thursday, the hospital system also released its second weekly COVID-19 numbers update.
As of Thursday, here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Phoebe:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 31
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 417
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 104
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
“We want to stress to the people of southwest Georgia that coronavirus transmission continues in our communities, though, thankfully, at a much lower rate than earlier in the crisis. Since Sunday, we have admitted four new COVID-19 patients and discharged nine from our Albany hospital campuses,” Steiner said. “Our number of hospitalized patients is slowly declining, and we hope we will soon dip below a total of 30 for the first time since this public health emergency began.”
