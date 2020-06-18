Phoebe passes 100-day mark in COVID-19 battle

Hospital system releases second weekly COVID-19 numbers update

By WALB News Team | June 18, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:32 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, Phoebe hospital system passed the 100-day mark in its battle against COVID-19.

On Thursday, the hospital system also released its second weekly COVID-19 numbers update.

As of Thursday, here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Phoebe:

  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 31
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total inpatients recovered – 417
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 104
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
This week, we passed our 100th day in our fight against COVID-19. While we certainly wish day 100 would have been our last, the Phoebe family continues to work tirelessly to treat COVID-19 patients, while also safely and compassionately caring for the rapidly growing number of non-COVID patients seeking treatment at our hospitals and clinics,”
Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO
“We want to stress to the people of southwest Georgia that coronavirus transmission continues in our communities, though, thankfully, at a much lower rate than earlier in the crisis. Since Sunday, we have admitted four new COVID-19 patients and discharged nine from our Albany hospital campuses,” Steiner said. “Our number of hospitalized patients is slowly declining, and we hope we will soon dip below a total of 30 for the first time since this public health emergency began.”

