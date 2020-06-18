PCOM holds discussion on racial trauma and PTSD

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Trauma can be experienced in many different forms.
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) in Moultrie wanted to tackle recent racial tensions in the nation with a discussion.
The school said racial trauma is something people can experience without knowing it.
Angry, upset, mad, and confused are how Director of Diversity and Community Partnerships Aisha DeBerry described how many people are feeling right now.
She told us at PCOM, they were ready to acknowledge what’s going on in America with racial tensions.
And as a health care institution, they decided it was best to talk about racial trauma and PTSD.
She told us this discussion opened people’s eyes to how many are feeling.
“A lot of people probably don’t even know that that’s something that has been studied, and it’s actually a real thing. Race and race relations can be a traumatic experience, especially here in this country. It’s not only the black community saying ‘wow, I knew I had this, I knew I was feeling this,’ but them saying ‘wow, this is what this is.’ And then also other people realizing how can I support my colleague, coworker, or my fellow student,” said DeBerry.
DeBerry said around 300 people participated in the discussion.
She told us it was important to acknowledge that racial trauma and PTSD are real emotions that can affect us long term.
She said her biggest takeaway from the discussion is that we’re all a product of this issue called racism, so we have to realize the effects that come from it.
