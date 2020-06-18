My Senior: Anna Lee Lockart

“Well, at first they said two weeks, and we weren’t at school, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not bad. We’ll be back.’ Then it kept going. It was another two weeks and I was like, we’re still going to be able to go back like we’re going to have to go back, it’s not that bad. And then it came back that we weren’t going back and it didn’t feel good,” said Lockart.