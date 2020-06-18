My Senior: Anna Lee Lockart

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Southwest Georgia Academy.
For Anna Lee Lockart there almost a sport she wasn't playing in high school.
She made history with the softball team last season when they made it to the state finals for the first time.
She also played basketball and tennis and ran Track.
After a successful senior softball and basketball season, she was looking to dominate on the court and track this spring.
But for Lockart, her tennis and track seasons ended before they began.
“Well, at first they said two weeks, and we weren’t at school, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not bad. We’ll be back.’ Then it kept going. It was another two weeks and I was like, we’re still going to be able to go back like we’re going to have to go back, it’s not that bad. And then it came back that we weren’t going back and it didn’t feel good,” said Lockart.
Now she's focused on getting ready for college in the fall where she'll attend Georgia Southern University.
