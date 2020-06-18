Knowing the difference between watches, warnings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia usually sees minimal effects from storms, but from time to time — as we saw with Hurricane Michael — we can get tropical storm-force and hurricane-force winds in our area.
Here are some definitions you’ll need to know:
- A tropical storm watch means tropical storm force winds between 39-74 mph are possible within 48 hours.
- A tropical storm warning means tropical storm force winds between 39-74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
- A hurricane watch means hurricane force winds over 74 mph are possible within 48 hours.
- A hurricane warning means hurricane force winds over 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
And as with Michael, an extreme wind warning means sustained winds over 115 mph are expected within one hour.
Most of time, South Georgia will see flash flood watches and warnings and tornado watches and warnings from landfalling tropical systems in our area.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.