How to program a Midland NOAA weather radio

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A NOAA weather radio is an important item to have in the wake of severe weather.
But how do you program it?
- Press the “menu’ key and use the down arrow to the “TIME bar” and press “select.” Use arrows to set the time, press “select,” and then press “menu” to save.
- Press the “menu” key and use the down arrow to find “CHANNEL” option. Channel 7 162.550 out of Pelham covers most of the counties in the WALB viewing area, but there is also a channel in Ashburn, Blakely, Americus and Valdosta. Find the channel you want, then press “select,” and then press “menu” to save. Click here to find your correct frequency/channel.
- Press the “menu” key and use the down area to find the “LOCATION” option. Use the up and down arrow keys to choose either “SINGLE” or “MULTIPLE” location options. We recommend multiple locations to save. Then press the “select” key for USA, use the arrow keys to find “GEORGIA,” then use arrow keys to find the counties of your preference. Press “select” and then “menu” to save.
There are other options on your NOAA Weather Radio, but these are the main ones to receive alerts. And as always, the WALB First Alert Weather Team will be here to walk you through the steps to programming your radio or program it for you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.