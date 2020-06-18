How to prepare an emergency kit for severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With severe weather, you not only want to be prepared before it strikes but also during its aftermath.
To be prepared after, especially if the storm was destructive, it’s best to have an emergency kit.
Want to know how to prepare an emergency kit? Follow the steps below.
[ Want a downloadable version of the checklist to print off to use? Click here. ]
Once your kit is assembled, it needs to be maintained.
Below are some tips from FEMA on how to properly maintain your kit:
- Keep canned food in a cool, dry place.
- Store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers.
- Replace expired items as needed.
- Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.
Now that your emergency kit is prepped and you know how to maintain it, now it is time to store it.
Below are tips from FEMA on how to store your emergency kit, depending on where you choose to store it:
- Home: Keep this kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept.
- Work: Be prepared to shelter at work for at least 24 hours. Your work kit should include food, water and other necessities like medicines, as well as comfortable walking shoes, stored in a “grab and go” case.
- Car: In case you are stranded, keep a kit of emergency supplies in your car.
