Historic Fitzgerald theater undergoing renovations

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Fitzgerald’s famous Grand Theater will soon reopen with some new updates.
City leaders said they’ve been taking advantage of the time the theater has been closed due to COVID-19.
“So, we will reopen the theater with a brand new concession stand,” said Brandy Elrod, the director of tourism arts and culture in Ben Hill County. “So we’re very excited about that.”
Elrod said the theater is from the 1930′s.
She also said they try to do different projects on the theater each year.
Elrod said last year’s project was working on the façade.
City leaders are expecting to reopen in early July.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.