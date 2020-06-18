GBI: Man arrested in Cook Co. statutory rape incident

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on two sex offenses Wednesday in Cook County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Sean Baxter, 43, was arrested and charged with statutory rape and child molestation.
On Monday, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an investigation of an allegation of statutory rape.
The sheriff’s office responded to Burnette Road near Adel, about an unknown man at a home where a juvenile girl was home alone.
When deputies arrived, Baxter was seen leaving the residence and running into the wood, according to the GBI.
Baxter was apprehended where he had parked his car.
The GBI said further investigation found that Baxter had sexual contact with the girl during the visit.
The GBI said the investigation is still active.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-7471 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.
