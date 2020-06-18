Funeral for former Sale City mayor set for Saturday

SALE CITY, Ga. (WALB) - The funeral for a former Sale City mayor is scheduled for Saturday.
According to the Robert Jester Mortuary in Camilla, visitation for Sammy Davis Mathis will be Friday, from 6-7 p.m.
Because of COVID-19, only close family and friends are asked to attend.
Mathis’ funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Sale City Cemetery on Saturday.
Only close relatives and friends will be allowed at the service.
Recording artist Dottie Peoples will perform during the funeral.
