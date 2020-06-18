ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Another nice day for a terrific Thursday.
Temperatures will run a few degrees warmer after yesterday's record cool 59° morning start.
On Friday most areas will surpass 90°.
Higher humidity will allow “feels like” readings to approach 100° especially over the weekend.
Summer begins on Saturday with the summer solstice at 5:43 PM.
Slight chances for t’storms are back early next week returning to the good side Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Matthew Crumley
