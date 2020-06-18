Dougherty Co. government announces 3-phase reopening plan

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County government announced its plans to reopen Thursday.
Phase 1:
According to a press release, Monday will kickstart the three-phase plan to get government offices and services reopen to the public for regular business hours — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phase one will be the initial reintroduction of personnel back into the workplace. However, only county department managers and essential employees will be returning to their physical offices during this phase.
County employees will also be required to practice social distancing with other employees. Altered work schedules may also be used during this phase. Teleworking will also continue as long as it does not interfere with the services provided to the public.
Employees will also have staggered lunch breaks to avoid several people in the break rooms.
County personnel, as well as patrons entering government buildings, will be required to wear masks.
Phase 2:
If within the first two weeks of phase one, the county continues to see positive COVID-19 health trends, the government will move on to phase two.
Under this phase, department managers will begin to bring more employees back into the workplace. If necessary, some offices may be retrofitted to help maintain a safe working environment. This includes installing dividers or shields between cubicles and other preventative measures.
Also under this phase, no more than two employees will be allowed to travel in county vehicles or equipment at a time.
Masks will also continue to be required by personnel and patrons within county government buildings and social distancing will be suggested.
Phase 3:
Phase three will be resuming normal operations. There is no set timeline to enter this phase.
The press release states the three-phase plan is designed to provide safety for both employees and others entering county buildings and offices.
“Our community has suffered tremendously through the COVID-19 pandemic and we are still facing challenges,” said Michael McCoy, the Dougherty County administrator. “While we want to reopen our county departments and offices to better serve our public, we must do so with continuous care and attention, utilizing safety precautions and strict guidelines to protect our employees and our citizens.”
Dougherty County Judicial System, which includes superior, probate, magistrate, and state courts, will operate under strict guidelines with the county reopening scheduled for June 22. However, these courts will not resume normal operations until an anticipated date of July 12.
The guidelines for the Dougherty County Judicial System can be found at the Dougherty County Government website.
