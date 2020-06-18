Citizens voice concerns at city council meeting after controversial Facebook posts

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Around 20 people wanted their voices to be heard at the Moultrie city council meeting this week.
After two controversial posts from city leaders in the span of one month, many of the people who spoke at the meeting were calling for change to be made within the city government and in the community.
“I come before you on behalf of a group of concerned citizens of Moultrie and myself to inform you that black lives matter,” said Steven Reynolds, who was one of the first to step up and speak.
One week before this, Shonta Melton told us she was concerned and spoke to the city manager after a post by former Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau surfaced on Facebook.
Reynolds said he was disappointed in how the city manager handled the post.
“He brushed her off with a half-hearted apology statement that hadn’t been posted. The city manager was doing everything that he could to push that incident under the rug. He hoped that it would go away like a number of other questionable decisions that he has made regarding African Americans since becoming the city manager of this great city of Moultrie,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds, as well as NAACP President Isabella Brooks, called for more African Americans to be the head of departments in the city.
Courtney Azar, an employee with the Fire Department, said he doesn’t take up for what Thibodeau said but he commends City Manager Pete Dillard for his role in all of this.
“In 22 years, I went through a lot of city managers, and this is the first time this man’s had our back. There’s none as good as this man right here,” said Azar.
Kevin McCray also spoke, saying he’d like to see Dillard investigated.
He also went on to question the motives of those who called for city council member Cornelius Ponder to resign.
Earlier this week, WALB received messages from viewers upset about a post.
We were also sent a screenshot of Ponder's Facebook post.
“Is it a problem that a black man is invoking his demographic to emphasize his second amendment rights and do the same as others by standing their ground and join the NRA. Do you feel that right is granted to some and not others based upon the color of your skin,” said McCray.
Before the public stood up to speak, Ponder decided to comment standing by his reason to post the status to Facebook.
“Yes in America, I believe that we really do have some ‘kkcops’ --‘crooked cops killing.' So let’s join powerful organizations like this, then our legislation will listen,” said Ponder.
Rachel Weeks said she fully supports gun rights, but people should be knowledgeable of how to use them for the safety of everyone.
She said Ponder’s post made her lose hope because he is in a much better position to produce change than she and many others in the room.
She asked him what he's working towards.
“I wonder why did you advocate for that when your position of authority gives you, so much more than us, the ability to speak directly to the police force...to begin education for cross-cultural issues,” said Weeks.
George Wallace took to the podium not long after, saying the city of Moultrie has never seen any issues until this but Ponder is for change, and the community should stick by and believe in him.
“I’ve seen the tension and the division, and it’s getting outrageous. This town is too small to be going through that mess. What we can do is hold each other accountable for what’s going on today,” said Wallace.
