4 arrested after man attacked with swords in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested after a man was attacked with swords late Wednesday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
In an incident report posted on VPD’s Facebook page, it states that around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence near the 1100 block of West Magnolia Street after someone called 911 about a dispute.
When police arrived, they found three men fighting in the street, the department posted.
VPD said Camille and Donte Williams both had swords and were swinging them at Lennard Thomas, who was trying to fight them back.
Police reported that they told Camille and Donte numerous times to drop their swords. Once the two complied, they were detained, according to the incident report.
While officers were investigating, VPD said they determined that Lennard had been at a residence where he pepper-sprayed Camille in the face and that’s when Camille and Donte grabbed the swords and confronted Lennard.
When police attempted to arrest Lennard, his brother, Anthony Thomas, arrived and grabbed Lennard, keeping officers from making the arrest, the post states. Both Anthony and Lennard were then arrested.
All four men are facing charges in this incident. Below is what VPD said each person is facing:
Camille Williams and Donte Williams:
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony)
- Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor)
Anthony Thomas:
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor)
Lennard Thomas:
- Battery (misdemeanor)
Lennard was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated and released for injuries he received from the swords, police reported.
“Our officers did an outstanding job in de-escalating the situation and taking everyone into custody peacefully. This was a fast-moving situation and our officers handled it perfectly,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
