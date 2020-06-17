Young Albany Boy Scout helps the community during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kalikinoah Aionaaka is a Boy Scout and spent his Wednesday giving out food at the Albany Area YMCA.
He hopes other kids will help the community when they can, as well.
“If you give back to the community it helps a lot. Let’s say this family is in need and you are trying, you can do your best helping out by just doing a simple thing like the food drive we are doing right here,” Aionaaka.
Aionaaka says it's heartbreaking seeing so many people in need right now.
He says it feels good knowing he's helping them out.
“We do this because some elderly are in the hospital and some families are going through that struggle. For young’ uns to help out the community, it means a lot to them,” Aionaaka said.
For more information on when the next food distribution will be at the YMCA, click here.
