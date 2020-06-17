Willacoochee woman survives after tree crashes through her mobile home

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (WALB) - A Willacoochee woman is thankful to be alive after a large pecan tree came crashing through her home while she was cooking.
The pecan tree split Patricia Hall's mobile home in half Friday night.
She said just before the tree fell, she felt some kind of force pulling her backwards.
The tree fell right onto the stove where she was standing in her kitchen.
She believed she survived because of the power of God.
“I was cooking. Then... boom. Then I panicked for about a half a second. I said Jesus. And I called Jesus twice. I felt something pulling me back from the stove. That was the power of the Lord,” said Hall.
Hall is waiting for the insurance company to come assess the damages to her mobile home.
She said she’s staying with her son for the time being.
She shared her story hoping to let others hear her belief that the Lord will take care of his people.
