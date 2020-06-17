Victim identified in Valdosta homicide; suspects wanted

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects are wanted in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Police identified the victim as Tommy Simmons, 24.
A warrant was issued for Ivanson Xavier Davis, 23, for felony murder. A warrant was also issued for Michael Jermain Evans, 22, for party to the crime of felony murder.
Police said Davis and Evans are considered armed and dangerous.
This case is still under investigation and police said further charges are pending.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis and Evans is asked to call 911 immediately.
