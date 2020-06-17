Valdosta man pleads guilty to weapons charge

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man who was caught with an assault rifle and more than a dozen rounds of ammunition has pleaded guilty, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Peeler’s office reported Wednesday that Richard Blake Ruis, 26, of Valdosta, entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday. That charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.
Background:
Deputies from the Lanier County Sheriff’s Department said on May 8, Ruis was driving erratically, according to Peeler.
When deputies attempted to pull him over, they said he gained speed and failed to stop, eventually losing control of his car and hitting several stop signs before giving up the chase, a press release from Peeler’s office stated.
Ruis was taken into custody.
Inside his car, Peeler said deputies found a High Point 9mm assault rifle along with 15 rounds of ammunition, which Ruis admitted belonged to him.
Peeler’s office said Ruis has prior convictions in the Superior Court of Lowndes County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and theft by taking.
“It is illegal for convicted felons to carry firearms, period. We will prosecute those found in violation of this law. Keeping firearms out of the hands of convicted felons is an important part of our strategy to reduce violent crime across the entire Middle District of Georgia,” said Peeler. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to decrease violent crime in our district. I want to thank the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.”
A sentencing date for Ruis has not yet been scheduled.
