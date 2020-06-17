Thomasville police train on different type of restraint system

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police officers recently trained on a different kind of restraint system.
This wrap body restraint system is something Public Information Officer Corpl. Crystal Parker said is not used every day, but it’s really used as a last resort.
“Regular handcuffs, you know that’s the first thing that we use to bring somebody under control, and the vast majority of people, once they’re in the cuffs, they’re compliant and not causing a problem,” said Parker.
Parker said officers were recently trained on using the wrap body restraint system, which is only used when handcuffs aren’t enough.
“If you come upon somebody who, say is having a mental health crisis or they’re on some type of drugs or possible even alcohol, sometimes they will be combative still and they can be destructive towards themselves by, say slamming their head into things,” said Parker.
Parker said this system keeps the person in an upright position, preventing the risk of positional asphyxiation.
This is all in efforts to protect the person they’re trying to restrain, Parker pointed out, as well as anyone else around.
“This is a way that you can bring people under control without having to use too much physical force. There’s no fighting,” Parker said.
She said they’ve had this system for a long time, and while this training was really a refresher for officers, it was also good timing among the tensions going on in the nation today surrounding police force.
“We thought it would be good to show people that you don’t have to physically restrain somebody with your body necessarily. Not for an extended period of time anyway,” said Parker.
Parker said there’s no set number on how many officers should help when using this system, but she pointed out, once the resistance stops, the force stops.
