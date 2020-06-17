Remerton Police Department investgating weekend shooting

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - Remerton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Sunday morning.
Lt. Derrick Sinclair with Remerton Police tells us officers received the call at about 12:20 a.m.
When they arrived at the parking lot in front of Lucky’s in the 1900 block of Baytree Place, they found shell casings and vehicles hit but no shot victim.
Police learned the victim had been transported by a personal vehicle to South Georgia Medical Center after they were called by hospital personnel.
Sinclair said any photos, videos, or information from anyone who may have been present would be helpful in finding out more about the case.
If you have any information, you can call the Remerton Police Department at (229) 247-2320 or email investigations@cityofremerton.com
