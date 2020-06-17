Quiet and hot through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drier air dominating as an area of low pressure spins over the Carolinas. Once the system pushes away moisture returns and temperatures rise.
Not as cool mid 60s tonight although readings will be below average. Tomorrow warmer as highs top upper 80s followed by seasonal low 90s Friday.
Isolated showers and t'storms creep back with the Gulf coast seabreeze otherwise rain chances are slim until early next week.
Summer arrives just as the heat cranks up with hot low 90s and higher humidity Saturday. Sunday even hotter mid 90s with only a slight chance for a cooling shower or two.
Early week brings scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs holding low 90s and lows low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.